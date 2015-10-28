Oct 28 Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday after Apple's strong results, and investors awaited Federal Reserve's statement on interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.99 points, or 0.16 percent, at 17,610.42, the S&P 500 was up 3.24 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,069.13 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 10.48 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,040.62. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)