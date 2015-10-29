US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher; healthcare bill vote awaited
* Indexes up: Dow 0.20 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Oct 29 U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Thursday as the market digested the potential for an interest rate hike in December, as well as some disappointing tech earnings reports and a possible massive pharmaceutical merger.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 22.92 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,756.6, the S&P 500 lost 0.96 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,089.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.42 points, or 0.42 percent, to 5,074.27. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.20 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct (Updates to open)
March 24 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, helped by higher oil prices and ahead of a closely watched vote on a healthcare bill seen as a test of President Donald Trump's ability to pass his legislative agenda through Congress.