US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher; healthcare bill vote awaited
* Futures up: Dow 46 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 13 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Nov 4 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Wednesday after a report showed that the private sector added more jobs than expected in October.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.61 points, or 0.19 percent, to 17,952.76. The S&P 500 gained 2.76 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,112.55 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 11.08 points, or 0.22 percent, to 5,156.20. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Futures up: Dow 46 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 13 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
March 24 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday, helped by higher oil prices, and ahead of a closely watched vote on a healthcare bill seen as a test of President Donald Trump's ability to pass his legislative agenda through Congress.