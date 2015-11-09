Nov 9 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as concerns about weakening global demand increased following lackluster trade data from China and after the OECD cut its 2015 global growth forecast.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 83.64 points, or 0.47 percent, to 17,826.69. The S&P 500 lost 8.92 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,090.28 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 23.50 points, or 0.46 percent, to 5,123.62. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)