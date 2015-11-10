Nov 10 U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday, dragged down by Apple, as investors braced for an interest rate hike next month and worried about a slowdown in China.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49.64 points, or 0.28 percent, to 17,680.84, the S&P 500 lost 5.06 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,073.52 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 26.63 points, or 0.52 percent, to 5,068.67. (Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)