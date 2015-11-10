Nov 10 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday as gains in Walt Disney and Amazon.com were offset by a drop in Apple Inc and investors hunkered down for a potential interest rate hike next month.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.93 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,758.41, the S&P 500 gained 3.23 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,081.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.06 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,083.24.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)