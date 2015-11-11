US STOCKS-Rock-solid quarter on Wall Street ending with a whimper
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Nov 11 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Wednesday after data from China appeared to make the case for further stimulus measures from Beijing, even as investors brace for a possible U.S. interest rate hike in December.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.38 points, or 0.13 percent, at 17,781.59, the S&P 500 was up 4.01 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,085.73 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 14.88 points, or 0.29 percent, at 5,098.13. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru)
