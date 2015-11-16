Nov 16 U.S. stock indexes opened slightly lower on Monday after recovering most of their weekend losses following Friday's attacks in Paris.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 20.38 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,224.86, the S&P 500 lost 1.98 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,021.06 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 12.21 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,915.68. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)