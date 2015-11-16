US STOCKS-Wall St little changed after GDP data; eyes on earnings
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)
Nov 16 U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Monday with major gains in energy shares as investors bet Friday's deadly attacks in Paris would have little long-term effect on the U.S. economy and corporate earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 237.31 points, or 1.38 percent, to 17,482.55, the S&P 500 gained 30.09 points, or 1.49 percent, to 2,053.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 56.73 points, or 1.15 percent, to 4,984.62.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P off 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)
March 30 Wall Street opened little changed on Thursday as the upwardly revised fourth-quarter GDP growth rate underscored strength in the domestic economy.