NEW YORK Nov 19 The S&P 500 ended a little lower on Thursday as falling healthcare stocks offset gains in Intel and other technology names.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.14 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,733.02, the S&P 500 lost 2.32 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,081.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.56 points, or 0.03 percent, to 5,073.64. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)