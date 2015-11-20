Nov 20 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, setting them up for their best weekly performance since October.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.96 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,743.71, the S&P 500 gained 4.46 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,085.7 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 22.80 points, or 0.45 percent, to 5,096.44. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)