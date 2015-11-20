US STOCKS-Rock-solid quarter on Wall Street ending with a whimper
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK Nov 20 Wall Street ended higher on Friday, with healthcare and consumer stock rising and investors looking beyond a widely-expected December interest rate hike.
The S&P 500 posted its best weekly gain since December 2014.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 92.13 points, or 0.52 percent, to 17,824.88, the S&P 500 gained 7.94 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,089.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.28 points, or 0.62 percent, to 5,104.92. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)