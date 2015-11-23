Nov 23 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday, coming off last week's strong gains, as gains in consumer staples offset losses in energy stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.14 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,825.95. The S&P 500 gained 0.2 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,089.37 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 1.11 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,106.03. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)