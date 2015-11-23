US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors struggle with policy uncertainty
* New York, other states take on Trump over energy efficiency
Nov 23 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday, coming off last week's strong gains, as gains in consumer staples offset losses in energy stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.14 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,825.95. The S&P 500 gained 0.2 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,089.37 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 1.11 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,106.03. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* New York, other states take on Trump over energy efficiency
* Indexes down: Dow 0.52 pct, S&P 0.63 pct, Nasdaq 0.60 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)