NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday with the biggest gains in the healthcare and consumer sectors as the latest data showed a modestly growing U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.47 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,813.66, the S&P 500 lost 0.22 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,088.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.34 points, or 0.26 percent, to 5,116.14. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)