Nov 30 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Monday as investors go into a busy week of heavy economic data culminating in the November jobs report.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 21.68 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,820.17, the S&P 500 gained 2.91 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,093.02 and the Nasdaq composite added 12.20 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,139.73. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)