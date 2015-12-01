US STOCKS-Wall St bounces back from Wednesday's Fed-led decline
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates late afternoon, adds commentary)
Dec 1 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, tracking Asian gains on tentative signs that a slowdown in China was stabilizing.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38.52 points, or 0.22 percent, to 17,758.44, the S&P 500 gained 6.12 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,086.53 and the Nasdaq composite added 21.09 points, or 0.41 percent, to 5,129.76. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates late afternoon, adds commentary)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)