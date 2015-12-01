US STOCKS-Wall St bounces back from Wednesday's Fed-led decline
NEW YORK Dec 1 U.S. stocks started December stronger on Tuesday as health and consumer shares bounced back while auto sales suggested upbeat growth in November.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 167.43 points, or 0.94 percent, to 17,887.35, the S&P 500 gained 22.05 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,102.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.64 points, or 0.93 percent, to 5,156.31. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
