Dec 7 Wall Street opened lower on Monday as oil prices touched their lowest in nearly seven years after OPEC's meeting ended in disagreement over production cuts and without a reference to its output ceiling.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36.64 points, or 0.21 percent, to 17,810.99, the S&P 500 lost 4.58 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,087.11 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 2.78 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,139.49. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)