NEW YORK Dec 7 U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday as oil prices dipped to their lowest point in nearly seven years, pushing the S&P energy index to its biggest one-day loss since August.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 115.91 points, or 0.65 percent, to 17,731.72, the S&P 500 lost 14.57 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,077.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.46 points, or 0.79 percent, to 5,101.81.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)