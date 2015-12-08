Dec 8 Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday as weak China trade data and a further slide in oil prices dragged down shares of energy companies and miners.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 175.21 points, or 0.99 percent, to 17,555.3, the S&P 500 lost 18.56 points, or 0.89 percent, to 2,058.51 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 48.74 points, or 0.96 percent, to 5,053.07.

(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)