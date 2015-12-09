US STOCKS-Wall St dips in dramatic session as health bill pulled
* Dow down 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
Dec 9 Wall Street opened lower for the third straight day on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 13.5 points, or 0.08 percent, to 17,554.5, the S&P 500 lost 5.89 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,057.7 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 19.34 points, or 0.38 percent, to 5,078.90.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Dow down 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.19 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, March 24 A dramatic session on Wall Street ended little changed on Friday as stocks pared losses after Republicans pulled their bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system.