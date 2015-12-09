Dec 9 Wall Street opened lower for the third straight day on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 13.5 points, or 0.08 percent, to 17,554.5, the S&P 500 lost 5.89 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,057.7 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 19.34 points, or 0.38 percent, to 5,078.90.

