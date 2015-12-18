Dec 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as a selloff in commodity markets showed no signs of easing.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.79 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,470.05, the S&P 500 lost 4.85 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,037.04 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 22.15 points, or 0.44 percent, to 4,980.40. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru)