Dec 21 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, the first day of a holiday-shortened week, as Brent crude hit an 11-year low.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 87.49 points, or 0.51 percent, at 17,216.04, the S&P 500 11.12 points, or 0.55 percent, at 2,016.67 and the Nasdaq Composite index 37.39 points, or 0.76 percent, at 4,960.48. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)