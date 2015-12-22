Dec 22 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as third-quarter GDP growth was above expectations and crude oil prices edged up from multi-year lows.

At 9:30 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was up 51.67 points, or 0.3 percent, at 17,303.29, the S&P 500 was up 7.13 points, or 0.35 percent, at 2,028.28 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 20.31 points, or 0.41 percent, at 4,989.23. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)