Dec 24 Wall Street opened little changed on Thursday in a shortened trading session on Christmas eve.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 20.69 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,581.92, the S&P 500 lost 1.69 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,062.6 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 0.06 points, or -0 percent, to 5,045.87. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)