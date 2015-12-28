Dec 28 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as oil prices hovered near multi-year lows due to a global glut.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.59 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,523.58, the S&P 500 lost 5.8 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,055.19 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 16.83 points, or 0.33 percent, to 5,031.67. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru)