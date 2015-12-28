NEW YORK Dec 28 Wall Street fell on Monday, hurt by a steep drop in oil prices as well as a dip in Apple shares, pushing the S&P 500 back into negative territory for 2015.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 23.83 points, or 0.14 percent, to 17,528.34, the S&P 500 lost 4.44 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,056.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.51 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,040.99. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)