NEW YORK Dec 29 Wall Street rose sharply on Tuesday, elevating the S&P 500 to a modest gain for the year, as Amazon and Apple led tech stocks higher and recovering crude prices bolstered energy shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 192.85 points, or 1.1 percent, to 17,721.12, the S&P 500 gained 21.73 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,078.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.95 points, or 1.33 percent, to 5,107.94. (Reporting by Marcus E. Howard; Editing by Nick Zieminski)