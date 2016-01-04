US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
Jan 4 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on the first trading day of 2016 after lackluster Chinese economic data rekindled worries of slowing global growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 190.14 points, or 1.09 percent, to 17,234.89, the S&P 500 lost 23.48 points, or 1.15 percent, to 2,020.46 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 111.48 points, or 2.23 percent, to 4,895.93. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.