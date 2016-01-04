Jan 4 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on the first trading day of 2016 after lackluster Chinese economic data rekindled worries of slowing global growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 190.14 points, or 1.09 percent, to 17,234.89, the S&P 500 lost 23.48 points, or 1.15 percent, to 2,020.46 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 111.48 points, or 2.23 percent, to 4,895.93. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)