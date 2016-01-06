US STOCKS-Wall St ends down; geopolitical risks weigh ahead of earnings
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday
NEW YORK Jan 6 U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, dragged down by fresh concerns over China and global growth and as energy shares dropped with oil prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 251.88 points, or 1.47 percent, to 16,906.78, the S&P 500 lost 26.35 points, or 1.31 percent, to 1,990.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.67 points, or 1.14 percent, to 4,835.77. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. stocks ended down on Tuesday but well off the day's lows, as worries about geopolitical risks dampened investor sentiment.