NEW YORK Jan 6 U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, dragged down by fresh concerns over China and global growth and as energy shares dropped with oil prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 251.88 points, or 1.47 percent, to 16,906.78, the S&P 500 lost 26.35 points, or 1.31 percent, to 1,990.36 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.67 points, or 1.14 percent, to 4,835.77. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)