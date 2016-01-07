Jan 7 U.S. stocks opened sharply lower for the second straight day on Thursday after China allowed the yuan to decline further and oil prices slumped to near 12-year lows, raising concerns over the state of the global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 189.94 points, or 1.12 percent, to 16,716.57, the S&P 500 lost 21.6 points, or 1.09 percent, to 1,968.66 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 103.30 points, or 2.14 percent, to 4,732.46. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)