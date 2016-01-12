NEW YORK Jan 12 A late turnaround in energy and biotech shares lifted Wall Street to a second straight day of gains on Tuesday, while Apple and other technology shares also boosted the market.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 117.86 points, or 0.72 percent, to 16,516.43, the S&P 500 gained 15.08 points, or 0.78 percent, to 1,938.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.93 points, or 1.03 percent, to 4,685.92. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)