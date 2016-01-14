Jan 14 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday as oil prices rose and JPMorgan's strong results boosted bank stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.24 points, or 0.34 percent, at 16,205.65. The S&P 500 was up 6.09 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,896.37 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 18.18 points, or 0.4 percent, at 4,544.25. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)