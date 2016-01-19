Jan 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday after China's slowest annual growth pace in 25 years raised hopes of further stimulus measures, and on strong results from U.S. banks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 109.51 points, or 0.68 percent, at 16,097.59.

The S&P 500 was up 15.43 points, or 0.82 percent, at 1,895.76 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 58.47 points, or 1.3 percent, at 4,546.89. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)