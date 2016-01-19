NEW YORK Jan 19 Wall Street ended flat on Tuesday as falling oil prices led to more carnage in energy stocks and an "in line" economic report showed slower growth in China.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.94 points, or 0.17 percent, to 16,016.02, the S&P 500 gained 1 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,881.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.47 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,476.95.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)