Jan 25 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday after crude oil prices resumed their slide as output from Iraq hit record levels.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 49.2 points, or 0.31 percent, to 16,044.31; the S&P 500 dropped 4.27 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,902.63 and the Nasdaq Composite index shed 16.41 points, or 0.36 percent, to 4,574.77. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)