Jan 28 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as oil rebounded sharply, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave little indication of slowing the pace of future rate hikes.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 102.24 points, or 0.64 percent, to 16,046.7; the S&P 500 rose 13.84 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,896.79; and the Nasdaq Composite index gained 60.35 points, or 1.35 percent, to 4,528.52. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)