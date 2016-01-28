US STOCKS-Wall St falls as investors weigh global risks, bank results
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK Jan 28 Wall Street gained on Thursday as a blockbuster quarterly report from Facebook drove tech shares higher and a bounce in oil prices propped up the beleaguered energy sector.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 124.57 points, or 0.78 percent, to 16,069.03, the S&P 500 gained 10.23 points, or 0.54 percent, to 1,893.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 38.51 points, or 0.86 percent, to 4,506.68. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)