Jan 29 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after weak GDP data raised expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would go slow on future interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 51.23 points, or 0.32 percent, to 16,120.87; the S&P 500 rose 4.72 points, or 0.25 percent, to 1,898.08; and the Nasdaq Composite index gained 5.49 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,512.17. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)