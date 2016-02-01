NEW YORK Feb 1 U.S. stocks ended flat on Monday after a late-day rebound, helped by strong gains in Facebook and Alphabet.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 17.46 points, or 0.11 percent, to 16,448.84, the S&P 500 lost 0.98 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,939.26 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.41 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,620.37. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)