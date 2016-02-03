NEW YORK Feb 3 U.S. stocks staged a late-day rally to end higher on Wednesday as an 8-percent jump in oil drove up beaten-down energy shares and financials rebounded.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 182.98 points, or 1.13 percent, to 16,336.52, the S&P 500 gained 9.53 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,912.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.71 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,504.24. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)