NEW YORK Feb 4 U.S. stocks eked out a second straight gain on Thursday as materials shares rose with commodities prices, but disappointing forecasts from retailers and anxiety ahead of Friday's monthly jobs report limited the advance.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 80.13 points, or 0.49 percent, to 16,416.79, the S&P 500 gained 2.89 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,915.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.32 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,509.56. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)