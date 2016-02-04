US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower amid geopolitical jitters
April 11 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors sought shelter in safe-haven assets such as gold amid mounting geopolitical tensions in Syria and North Korea.
NEW YORK Feb 4 U.S. stocks eked out a second straight gain on Thursday as materials shares rose with commodities prices, but disappointing forecasts from retailers and anxiety ahead of Friday's monthly jobs report limited the advance.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 80.13 points, or 0.49 percent, to 16,416.79, the S&P 500 gained 2.89 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,915.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.32 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,509.56. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
April 11 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as investors sought shelter in safe-haven assets such as gold amid mounting geopolitical tensions in Syria and North Korea.
* Futures down: Dow 16 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 7 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)