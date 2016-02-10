Feb 10 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said conditions in the United States would allow the Fed to pursue "gradual" adjustments to monetary policy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 53.11 points, or 0.33 percent, at 16,067.49,

The S&P 500 was up 10.48 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,862.69 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 48.49 points, or 1.14 percent, at 4,317.25. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)