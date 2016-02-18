NEW YORK Feb 18 Stocks closed lower on Wall Street on Thursday, ending a three-day winning streak, as Wal-Mart shares weighed on the market after a lackluster earnings report and oil prices pulled back.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.36 points, or 0.25 percent, to 16,412.47, the S&P 500 lost 9.05 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,917.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.53 points, or 1.03 percent, to 4,487.54. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)