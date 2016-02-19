US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as tech, bank stocks gain
April 17 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, rising for the first time in four days, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.
NEW YORK Feb 19 Wall Street dipped on Friday, hurt by a renewed drop in oil prices and disappointing earnings from Nordstrom, but the major indexes still posted their best weeks of the year.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 23.08 points, or 0.14 percent, to 16,390.35, the S&P 500 lost 0.21 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,917.62 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.89 points, or 0.38 percent, to 4,504.43. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Futures up: Dow 24 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 8.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)