NEW YORK Feb 22 Wall Street surged on Monday, helped by a robust rally in oil prices that lifted recently-crushed energy stocks, including Chevron and Schlumberger.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 227.23 points, or 1.39 percent, to 16,619.22, the S&P 500 gained 27.6 points, or 1.44 percent, to 1,945.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 66.18 points, or 1.47 percent, to 4,570.61. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)