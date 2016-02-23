NEW YORK Feb 23 Wall Street slid on Tuesday on pressure from a renewed drop in oil prices.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 188.74 points, or 1.14 percent, to 16,431.92, the S&P 500 had lost 24.23 points, or 1.25 percent, to 1,921.27 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 67.02 points, or 1.47 percent, to 4,503.58. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)