NEW YORK Feb 25 Wall Street gained on Thursday as higher oil prices reduced fears that banks could be hit by debt defaults and as investors saw opportunities after weeks of volatility.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 212.99 points, or 1.29 percent, to 16,697.98, the S&P 500 gained 21.93 points, or 1.14 percent, to 1,951.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.60 points, or 0.87 percent, to 4,582.21. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)