NEW YORK, March 4 Wall Street ended higher on Friday after employment data reduced investors' worries about a sluggish economy without bolstering fears of an imminent interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 62.59 points, or 0.37 percent, to 17,006.49, the S&P 500 gained 6.49 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,999.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.60 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,717.02. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)