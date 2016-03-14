NEW YORK, March 14 Wall Street closed little changed on Monday as consumer discretionary gains countered losses in energy shares and investors laid low ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.69 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,229, the S&P 500 lost 2.61 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,019.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.81 points, or 0.04 percent, to 4,750.28. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)